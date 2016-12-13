Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Stage 1
The things that I like about “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” are things that if I told you about in detail, would be considered spoilers and would take away from your experience. So here I am writing Stage 1 of 3 “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.”
Rogue One takes place in-between Star Wars films “Revenge of The Sith” and “A New Hope.” It is nestled pretty closely to episode IV.
If you are going into this film thinking you are following a regular Star Wars path, you will be a little bit disappointed.
There are things missing from this story that you may love about the “regular” movies. I say this knowing that you if you are a Star Wars fan you will enjoy the film, but the roller-coaster of emotions begins at frame 1.
There really is only one way to say it so brace your selves: The studio has balls to make this movie the way it did. The writers have balls and this director — big balls. Once you see the film you will agree, but just in case you need pre-show evidence here you go.
From the studio’s choice of director, its 360 set design and following in Quentin Tarantino’s footsteps by shooting 70 mm.
If you go to IMDB to check up on director Gareth Edwards, you will see a few things.
One, he was born two years before “Star Wars: A New Hope” opened in theaters.
Two, He has more visual effects credits than director credits.
Three, Rogue One is only the second feature-length film he has ever directed.
Let that sink in for a minute.
This self-proclaimed Star Wars SUPER FAN, who has only directed two other feature films. One, “Monster,” and the other, the 2014 “Godzilla.” Now he has just directed one of the best action films that I have seen. Oh and it just happens to live in the Star Wars Universe.
Studio Balls: Check
In comes Gareth Edwards (AKA the new hero to nerds with dreams everywhere) and he decides he is going to go off the map from all previous Star Wars films and how they are made.
The cool thing is this is a Star Wars story, so that gives him cart blanch to do whatever he wants … within reason. So he decides to build sets that are fully 360 degrees. Anywhere you look, you are in it.
What does that do for your film watching experience?
Instead of seeing a cool desert scene on a desert moon with a big temple, you now experience breathtaking surroundings that look like larger than life and you never want to leave.
So take the big 360 sets and add the wide-screen element of 70 mm; no detail can be lost. Big sets, check. Wide screen, check. Now try and stay on budget young padawan director.
Director Balls: Check
Here the section I like to call “Let’s do some epic things and try not to anger the fans.”
Rogue One: New Story equals new music. Wait no John Williams?!?! But this story takes place between 2 beautifully composed John Williams movies! Calm yourselves. This film is so beautifully choreographed between movement, sound and visuals that at first you can’t tell where new and iconic begin and end. Then when you realize it and wipe away the tear, you just want to continue to ride the sounds waves of both Michael Giacchino and John Williams.
This is the section I call “it’s my opinion so…”
My favorite movies usually end up being war films. So when I saw the trailers for Rogue One I was really excited on what the outcome of this movie could really be. Yes I love fantasy and science fiction, but I love the history behind the story. I had hope that this Star Wars story would reveal what I had only ever considered. Without giving too much away there is a scene in this film that I will now always refer to as the Battle of Normandy in Rogue One. We all know what happened there and in my opinion it happened here. This movie has the heart ache, the struggles that characters need to get from point A to B, and yes this movie put the WAR in Star Wars.
The journey that happens in this film for a fan has you smiling, cheering, tearing up, moving to the edge of you seat and contemplating. Even though you know how this story ends you begin considering where these characters could lead you and asking yourself questions like “could this be”? And “How could this be”?
The journey is a dirty and rigorous one.
There is so much more that I cannot share.
Writers Balls: Check
From major planet/moon jumping to one of the most awesome Garrison scenes I have ever seen, amazing weapons and out of this world Airships, to the new yet familiar costumes and characters; there is no doubt in my mind that this is the best time to be a Star Wars fan.
Valerie Cameron-Walker
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
From Lucasfilm comes the first of the Star Wars standalone films, “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” an all-new epic adventure. In a time of conflict, a group of unlikely heroes band together on a mission to steal the plans to the Death Star, the Empire’s ultimate weapon of destruction. This key event in the Star Wars timeline brings together ordinary people who choose to do extraordinary things, and in doing so, become part of something greater than themselves.
Rogue One stars Felicity Jones, Diego Luna, Ben Mendelsohn, Donnie Yen, Mads Mikkelsen, Alan Tudyk, Jiang Wen, and Forest Whitaker, and follows a group of Rebel spies on a mission to steal design schematics for the Galactic Empire‘s new superweapon, the Death Star.
The film was produced by Lucasfilm and will be distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures. Principal photography began at Elstree Studios near London during early August 2015 and wrapped in February 2016, with reshoots and additional filming taking place in mid-June 2016. Rogue One premiered in Los Angeles on December 10, 2016 and will be released in the United States on December 16, 2016.
PG-13 (for extended sequences of sci-fi violence and action)
Action & Adventure, Drama, Science Fiction & Fantasy
Directed By: Gareth Edwards (V)
Written By: Chris Weitz, Tony Gilroy
In theatres: Dec 16, 2016
Time: 133 minutes