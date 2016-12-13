Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Stage 1

The things that I like about “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” are things that if I told you about in detail, would be considered spoilers and would take away from your experience. So here I am writing Stage 1 of 3 “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.”

Rogue One takes place in-between Star Wars films “Revenge of The Sith” and “A New Hope.” It is nestled pretty closely to episode IV.

If you are going into this film thinking you are following a regular Star Wars path, you will be a little bit disappointed.

There are things missing from this story that you may love about the “regular” movies. I say this knowing that you if you are a Star Wars fan you will enjoy the film, but the roller-coaster of emotions begins at frame 1.

There really is only one way to say it so brace your selves: The studio has balls to make this movie the way it did. The writers have balls and this director — big balls. Once you see the film you will agree, but just in case you need pre-show evidence here you go.

From the studio’s choice of director, its 360 set design and following in Quentin Tarantino’s footsteps by shooting 70 mm.

If you go to IMDB to check up on director Gareth Edwards, you will see a few things.

One, he was born two years before “Star Wars: A New Hope” opened in theaters.

Two, He has more visual effects credits than director credits.

Three, Rogue One is only the second feature-length film he has ever directed.

Let that sink in for a minute.

This self-proclaimed Star Wars SUPER FAN, who has only directed two other feature films. One, “Monster,” and the other, the 2014 “Godzilla.” Now he has just directed one of the best action films that I have seen. Oh and it just happens to live in the Star Wars Universe.

Studio Balls: Check