Be listening all week long for your chance to win tickets to see Jerry Herman: Broadway Legacy Concert.

From “Hello, Dolly” and “Mame” to “Mack and Mabel,” Jerry Herman’s songs have lit up Broadway for decades with toe-tapping, soul-stirring musical showstoppers. Now he’s sharing his great musical legacy with a new generation of music lovers.

Come enjoy an evening of Broadway tunes with the Utah Symphony and Conductor Randall Craig Fleischer. Jerry Herman: The Broadway Legacy Concert, February 10 & 11 at Abravanel Hall.

For tickets, visit UtahSymphony.org