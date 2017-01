Wizarding Dayz is a 2 day Event for people who love books, science, vendors, charity and of course fantasy. Children 5 and under are free! Make wands, meet authors, tell stories, buy nerdy stuff from your favorite fantasy movies and books and a percentage of all profits go to charity.

Check out the daily programming on the website www.wizardingdayz.com February 24th and 25th at the South Towne Expo Center