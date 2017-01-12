How to Sundance like Val!

I have been going to the Sundance Film Festival for over 10 years. I have been a film watcher, celeb finder, flash-mob dancer, special guest, lounge runner, you name it. Usually when I head up there I am working so I have to fit a lot of fun in little increments to enjoy Sundance like everyone else. I know you are probably thinking that as a local Sundance is not for you and I am here to tell you it is. First you need to ask yourself 3 questions.

1- What are my expectations?

2- What are my Sundance goals?

3-What is my budget?

Knowing the answers to these questions going in will help you have a great time at Sundance. Park City is beautiful this time of year and when you get the electricity of the crowed all on Main street there I just get a certain high how out of it. For locals you have a lot of info and knowledge at your finger tips that you may not be aware of.

You know that you don’t need to drive all the way to Park City, Pay $30 for parking and wait in big long lines to see a film at the festival. For less competition for tickets and cheaper parking, consider “doing” Sundance in Salt Lake City, where films in every category are played (though you’ll have less choice) and where you can find cheaper accommodations and food, less winter weather and you are closer to your bed. Sleep is good.

If you are reading this you probably have not bought your tickets yet…..

Last Minute Purchasers

Individual tickets go on sale right before the Festival officially begins, in January. Day-of-show tickets in 2017 cost just $20. Wait-list tickets cost $15, and if you don’t get in, you aren’t charged. Selection is catch-as-catch-can.

Get same-day tickets.

Open Tickets $20-25*

Purchase online and at main box offices beginning at 10 a.m. MT, Jan 17–29

Tickets are available online until 36 hours before showtime; online sales end Jan 28

Pick up tickets at a main box office no later than 2 hours prior to screening time

Tickets to Kids screenings are $10 each

Locals Individual Tickets $20-25

Online only

Sale begins Jan 11 at noon MT and ends Jan 12 at noon MT

You must provide either a Utah driver’s license or Utah state ID at time of ticket pickup

NO refunds if customer cannot prove Utah residency

You may purchase a maximum of 20 tickets, with a limit of 4 tickets per screening

Tickets for screenings in Park City during the first half of the Festival (January 19–24) are $25; all screenings in Salt Lake City and second half screenings in Park City are $20

Same-day tickets become available at 8 AM. In 2017, one intrepid college student trekked at 5 AM to the Festival Center in downtown Park City only to discover he wasn’t the first; the line-leaders had partied late and then napped in sleeping bags near the box office — a chilly proposition at 7,000 feet.

Use the e-waitlist app. As of 2014, festival-goers may register online for a waitlist via smart phone or tablet. You have to wait on line at the theater to see if you make the cut. Cash only.

Work the lines. Ticketholder lines start forming 40 minutes before a screening. Just walk up and down the line, asking whether anyone has extra tickets.

***Wait until the Festival’s last weekend to see Sundance award winners. One local resident told me, “I just wait until the last minute and buy tickets to see the winners.” I always have a good time the last week. I am usually done working. Park City still has some happenings going on and the restaurants are less crowded.

30 Most Anticipated Film: Sundance 2017

