How to Sundance like Val!

I have been going to the Sundance Film Festival for over 10 years. I have been a film watcher, celeb finder, flash-mob dancer, special guest, lounge runner, you name it. Usually when I head up there I am working so I have to fit a lot of fun in little increments to enjoy Sundance like everyone else. I know you are probably thinking that as a local Sundance is not for you and I am here to tell you it is. First you need to ask yourself 3 questions.
1- What are my expectations?
2- What are my Sundance goals?
3-What is my budget?
Knowing the answers to these questions going in will help you have a great time at Sundance. Park City is beautiful this time of year and when you get the electricity of the crowed all on Main street there I just get a certain high how out of it. For locals you have a lot of info and knowledge at your finger tips that you may not be aware of.
You know that you don’t need to drive all the way to Park City, Pay $30 for parking and wait in big long lines to see a film at the festival. For less competition for tickets and cheaper parking, consider “doing” Sundance in Salt Lake City, where films in every category are played (though you’ll have less choice) and where you can find cheaper accommodations and food, less winter weather and you are closer to your bed. Sleep is good.
If you are reading this you probably have not bought your tickets yet…..
http://www.sundance.org/festivals/sundance-film-festival/get-tickets
Last Minute Purchasers
Individual tickets go on sale right before the Festival officially begins, in January. Day-of-show tickets in 2017 cost just $20. Wait-list tickets cost $15, and if you don’t get in, you aren’t charged. Selection is catch-as-catch-can.
Get same-day tickets.
- Purchase online and at main box offices beginning at 10 a.m. MT, Jan 17–29
- Tickets are available online until 36 hours before showtime; online sales end Jan 28
- Pick up tickets at a main box office no later than 2 hours prior to screening time
- Tickets to Kids screenings are $10 each
- Online only
- Sale begins Jan 11 at noon MT and ends Jan 12 at noon MT
- You must provide either a Utah driver’s license or Utah state ID at time of ticket pickup
- NO refunds if customer cannot prove Utah residency
- You may purchase a maximum of 20 tickets, with a limit of 4 tickets per screening
- Tickets for screenings in Park City during the first half of the Festival (January 19–24) are $25; all screenings in Salt Lake City and second half screenings in Park City are $20
Same-day tickets become available at 8 AM. In 2017, one intrepid college student trekked at 5 AM to the Festival Center in downtown Park City only to discover he wasn’t the first; the line-leaders had partied late and then napped in sleeping bags near the box office — a chilly proposition at 7,000 feet.
Use the e-waitlist app. As of 2014, festival-goers may register online for a waitlist via smart phone or tablet. You have to wait on line at the theater to see if you make the cut. Cash only.
Work the lines. Ticketholder lines start forming 40 minutes before a screening. Just walk up and down the line, asking whether anyone has extra tickets.
***Wait until the Festival’s last weekend to see Sundance award winners. One local resident told me, “I just wait until the last minute and buy tickets to see the winners.” I always have a good time the last week. I am usually done working. Park City still has some happenings going on and the restaurants are less crowded.
30 Most Anticipated Film: Sundance 2017
http://blogs.indiewire.com/theplaylist/the-30-most-anticipated-films-of-the-2016-sundance-film-festival-20160119?page=1?ref=Sundance-Institute
How not to Pay for Parking:
When you answered those 3 questions up top was being flexible an option? if so then you can get away with not paying $30 a day for parking but you need TIME. there are places behind Main street, by the library, at the high school and more to park for FREE and grab a FREE shuttle into Park City. If you manage to find a free parking behind Main Street plan on spending the day because those spots are like gold and you can walk to main street and enjoy.
TIME: If you need to be in Park City and at a screening at 1 pm (example of time) Get to Park City at lease one hour before you need to be looking the ticket taker in the face. You need time to drive around, get lost, Find a parking spot, walker or grab the shuttle and then walk some more.
You do not pick your tickets up at the theater .
PARK CITY MAIN BOX OFFICE
136 HEBER AVE.
- Saturday, January 14: 8:00 a.m.–noon (Best of Fest/Townie Tuesday/locals online sales ticket pickup)
- Sunday, January 15–Monday, January 16: Closed
- Tuesday, January 17–Wednesday, January 18: 10:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m. (Festival ticket sales begin)
- Thursday, January 19–Saturday, January 28: 8:00 a.m.–7:00 p.m. (Festival ticket sales)
- Sunday, January 29: 8:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m. (Festival ticket sales)
PARK CITY PASS & PACKAGE OFFICE
136 HEBER AVE.
- Saturday, January 14: 8:00 a.m.–noon (Locals ONLY pass and package pickup begins)
- Tuesday, January 17–Wednesday, January 18: 10:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m. (General pass and package pickup begins)
- Thursday, January 19–Saturday, January 28: 8:00 a.m.–7:00 p.m.
- Sunday, January 29: 8:00 a.m.–noon
SALT LAKE CITY MAIN BOX OFFICE
TROLLEY SQUARE, 700 EAST 500 SOUTH
- Saturday, January 14: 8:00 a.m.–noon (Best of Fest/locals online sales ticket pickup/locals ONLY pass and package pickup)
- Sunday, January 15- Monday, January 16: Closed
- Tuesday, January 17–Wednesday, January 18: 10:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m. (Ticket sales begin/general pass and package pickup begins)
- Thursday, January 19–Saturday, January 28: 8:00 a.m.–7:00 p.m. (Festival ticket sales)
- Sunday, January 29: 8:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m. (Festival ticket sales)
SUNDANCE MOUNTAIN RESORT MAIN BOX OFFICE
NORTH FORK, PROVO CANYON
- Saturday, January 14: 8:00 a.m.–noon (Best of Fest ticket pickup/locals online sales ticket pickup)
- Sunday, January 15–Monday, January 16: Closed
- Tuesday, January 17–Wednesday, January 18: 10:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m. (Ticket sales begin)
- Thursday, January 19–Saturday, January 28: 9:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m.
- Sunday, January 29: 9:00 a.m.–noon
http://www.sundance.org/festivals/sundance-film-festival/get-tickets
What about events, celebs and Parties?
I am not going to lie most of these will happen on accident and you are probably going to have to talk your way into a lounge or party. And believe me it happens a lot. here is a list of all of the Lounges and events.
Sundance Parties: First Look at 5 Hotspots for 2017
Celebrities are everywhere and you will see them. some don’t mind taking pictures but a lot of them just want to be left alone. there will be some good ones in town this weekend. Jennifer Aniston, Chelsea Handler, Mark Hamill, Casey Affleck, Sam Elliott and James Frank is always here for Sundance and likes to meet people, Kevin Smith, Nick Jonas and more.
the biggest thing is to have fun, wear warm clothes, good shoes, be flexible and don’t be afraid to try and do things. the worst thing the guy at the door can say is No 🙂
https://www.chase.com/index.jsp?pg_name=ccpmapp/shared/marketing/page/ultimate-rewards-sapphire-sundance
VISIT THE UTAH FILM COMMISSION LOUNGE ON MAIN STREET: Living Room
528 Main Street
Jan 22 – Jan 28
10 a.m – 4 p.m.*
This is our local Hospitality Suite. They have FREE water, coffee, tea and hot chocolate. They have a lot of volunteers to help you find what you need and there is a FREE shuttle that can take you to the Park City Film Studios for your FREE tour. They often have FREE tickets and you can meet some cool, it’s warm and you can sit down and hang out for a while
http://www.sundance.org/blogs/news/competition-and-next-films-announced-for-2017-festival
Don’t despair if you just can’t find that ticket. In addition to our regular program of films, there are film panels, concerts, cutting-edge media installations, and more. Events run all day, every day at Festival venues like the Filmmaker Lodge, Festival Co-op, the Sundance ASCAP Music Café, and New Frontier. And there’s always something happening at Festival Headquarters at the Park City Marriott.
Have fun, take pictures and stay warm.
-Val