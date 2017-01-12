Movie picks of the week 1.13.17

This weekend is a good weekend for movies. With 5 opening and 2 worth seeing that is not to shabby compared to this time of year. The films are grade rated with an “A” being the best.

My top choice is SILENCE (B+)

Martin Scorsese’s SILENCE tells the story of two Christian missionaries (Andrew Garfield and Adam Driver) who face the ultimate test of faith when they travel to Japan in search of their missing mentor (Liam Neeson) – at a time when Christianity was outlawed and their presence forbidden. The celebrated director’s 28-year journey to bring Shusaku Endo’s 1966 acclaimed novel to life will be in theaters this Christmas.

This movie is intense, thoughtful and thought provoking. I am not going to lie some of it is hard to watch but in a good way. It stars Andrew Garfield, Liam Neeson and Kylo Ren himself Mr.Adam Driver along with an amazing supporting cast. It is great to see Adam Driver and Andrew Garfield play parts like this side by side. In most movies Liam Neeson is the heaver hitter and overtakes any scene he is in but in this film they all play on each other. The big winner is not the acting or the writing but the visuals. Breath taking and striking. You do need to be prepared for some slow parts but all in all if you like Scorsese and though provoking material, you will love this movie.