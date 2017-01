This is our friend Jenika. Her goal is to sell 2500 boxes of Girl Scout Cookies this year. If you need a Girl Scout Cookie Fix, here is how you can get some!

You can order cookies on her Facebook page and pay when she delivers them to your house (if you live in Salt Lake, Davis & Weber Counties)!

–Val and Mike

Click here: facebook.com/jjlovesgirlscouts to place your order!