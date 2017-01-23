Shows
Val and Mike In The Morning
Chris
Rachel
John Tesh
BackTrax USA 80’s
BackTrax USA 90’s
Events
Concerts
Contests
Enter to Win
Contest Rules
Sweet Deals
Entertainment Buzz
Event Photos
Games
Search
The Creepy Girl in Rings, Pranks Store Customers
Posted on
January 23, 2017
Playlist
Concert Calendar
Headlines
‘A Dog’s Purpose’ author: ‘Shocking’ leaked video ‘mischaracterizes’ on-set animal safety
Jason Momoa: One of the toughest actors in the business is a big softie
Jackie Evancho, Lee Greenwood and other inauguration performers respond to backlash
‘A Dog’s Purpose’ faces backlash after ‘disturbing’ video surfaces
Bafta nominations: ‘La La Land’ up for 11 awards
Golden Globes 2017: What to expect
Friends of B98.7
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Contest Rules
Advertise With Us
Station Information
Employment Opportunities
FCC Public File