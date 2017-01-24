Comcast Initiative

Comcast works to make change happen. We proudly support Utah schools and nonprofits with millions of cash and in-kind contributions every year. Comcast has provided more than $4 billion to our community partners since 2001. $100 million = investment in our employees in 2015. $37 million = what we paid in 2015 state and local taxes. Nearly $3 million = grants, PSAs, volunteerism, courtesy services and scholarships. 12,000 = employee, family and community volunteers for Comcast Cares Day 2016. 25 = employee mentors in our Big Brothers Big Sisters program. $60,000 = scholarships awarded for the 2016 Leaders & Achievers Scholarship program

BEYOND SCHOOL WALLS Beyond School Walls is the nation’s largest workplace mentoring program, with about 325 matches at Comcast offices in 16 cities. In 2015, Big Brothers Big Sisters recognized Comcast with the National Chairman’s Award for engaging with excellence in philanthropic or programmatic improvement activities that have a significant impact on the advancement of Big Brother Big sisters programs across the network. Comcast hosts Beyond School Walls, a workplace mentoring program with youth from Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) During the school year, 25 Comcast employees serve as Bigs and mentor 25 Littles from Hartland Elementary School as part of the Beyond School Walls Program in partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Utah. The Littles start the program in third grade and stay with the same Big until they graduate from elementary school at the end of fifth grade.

COMCAST CARES DAY Comcast Cares Day is the largest single-day corporate volunteer event in the nation. More than 700,000 volunteers have given more than 4 million hours of service at 6,800 project sites in local communities since 2001. Each year, we mobilize our Comcast employees, their families, and friends to work alongside community partners and public officials to revitalize neighborhood parks, schools, and community spaces, and more. In 2016, Comcast mobilized a company record 100,000-plus volunteers to make change happen at 900-plus projects in the United States and in 21 countries around the world. Comcast Cares Day will be on Saturday, April 22th in 2017. The general community is encouraged to join us to make change happen by signing up for a project at www.comcastinthecommunity.com. On April 30, 2016 more than 12,000 Utah employees, family, and friends volunteered over 48,000 hours at 19 schools, city parks, and the Road Home for Comcast Cares Day. Volunteers created safer, cleaner, and overall better environments for students and other community members by cleaning, landscaping, painting, donating blood and much more! Community service is important to Comcast and working with the surrounding community to improve the quality of life where our customers and employees live and work is a key focus of Comcast’s Community Investment Strategy.

INTERNET ESSENTIALS Internet Essentials is the nation’s largest and most comprehensive high-speed Internet adoption program for low-income households. It provides low-cost Internet service for $9.95 a month; the option to purchase an Internet-ready computer for less than $150; and access to free digital literacy training in print, online, and in person. Since the program’s inception in August 2011, we have connected more than 500,000 families, or more than 2 million low-income Americans, to the power of the Internet at home. Comcast has invested more than $240 million in cash and in-kind in digital literacy initiatives since 2011, reaching nearly 3.2 million people nationwide. Comcast is conquering the digital divide for local families with Internet Essentials. More than 12,000 families have connected to the Internet Essentials program in Utah since it launched in 2011.