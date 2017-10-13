Look back on the performances and see behind the scenes! … More
Look back on the performances and see behind the scenes! … More
Oh my, I would not want to mess with that celebrity family!… More
Ror the first time EVER Miley Cyrus was my Best Dressed! Come see for yourself.… More
… More
Look back on the performances and see behind the scenes! … More
Oh my, I would not want to mess with that celebrity family!… More
Ror the first time EVER Miley Cyrus was my Best Dressed! Come see for yourself.… More
Oscar nominations for the 90th annual awards were announced on Tuesday morning from the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, Calif.Academy President John Bailey was joined by Tiffany Haddish and Andy Serkis to reveal the nominees in 24 categories.The Academy Awards — hosted by Jimmy Kimmel for the second time — will air live on ABC…… More