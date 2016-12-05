Win Tickets to see Classic Cher live at Park Theater at Monte Carlo … More
Win Tickets to see Classic Cher live at Park Theater at Monte Carlo … More
Win a trip to See Journey Live in Vegas at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas … More
Highlighting some local charities… More
The world is getting better and better!… More
Wow!… More
We don’t think he expected to catch what he did on his camera. Apparently other footage he has caught has included domestic disputes and a gunshot victim?? Do you have one of these cameras? What is the craziest thing you have ever caught?… More
Incredible… More